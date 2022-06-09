NXT talent announces engagement, Joey Janela Regrets Fight With nZo

– NXT UK’s Xia Brookside is engaged to be married….

– Joey Janela recently looked back at his altercation with nZo back in 2019 and said it’s the one thing he regrets doing. Janela talked about the July 2019 altercation in which a drunk Janela tried to start a fight with nZo at a Blink 182 concert on the latest Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his altercation with nZo:

“I see some guy with a beer dressed in something that looked like a potato sack walking in front of me. I go, ‘Oh s**t that’s Enzo.’ So I start punching him in the arm and he didn’t take too kindly to that because I spat about him on the internet. The whole situation happened and they got it on video and I looked like the biggest f**king idiot ever.”

On the fight hurting how he was seen backstage:

“Everyone was like, ‘Tony this guy that you just put in the main event with Moxley, this f**king degenerate, f**king idiot.’ And that’s where a lot of my, I think a lot of the guys, like the Christopher Daniels, and the Frank Kazarians of the world, those guys who didn’t know me, right there, that was like, ‘yeah, let’s write that guy off.’”

On not knowing it had gone viral at first:

“There’s one thing I didn’t wish I did in my life and it was that. I woke up the next day and the video was all over the internet. I don’t remember it at all.”

