MITB qualifying matches on Smackdown

The first Money In the Bank qualifying matches have been announced for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will take place as a Money In the Bank qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match tomorrow night.

The first qualifying match for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match will also be held on SmackDown as Xia Li goes up against the returning Lacey Evans.

WWE previously announced Gunther vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet for SmackDown, with the title on the line.