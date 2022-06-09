Matt Hardy comments on the Judgment Day turning on Edge

Earlier this week on WWE Raw, The Judgment Day turned on their leader, Edge, after Finn Balor joined the group. Matt Hardy commented on the angle via Twitter, comparing it to the time the Andrade-Hardy Family Office turned on him and kicked him out.

Hardy noted in his tweet, “Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays [shrug emoji].”

In March on AEW Dynamite, the Andrade-Hardy Family Office turned on Matt Hardy, kicking him out of the group. Matt Hardy was then saved by the arrival of his brother, Jeff Hardy, reuniting The Hardys.