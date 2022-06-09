Spoilers: Full NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up tapings from 6/8 to air over the next two weeks

— The June 24 and July 1 editions of NXT Level Up were taped on Wednesday night in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. Below are spoilers:

FIRST TAPING:

* Quincy Elliott defeated Bryson Montana

* Sloane Jacobs defeated an enhancement talent

SECOND TAPING:

* Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Ru Feng

It’s possible that these matches taped last night are to be added to the June 10 and June 17 episodes. You can click here for Level Up spoilers to air this Friday, taped before In Your House last Saturday, and for Level Up spoilers to presumably air next Friday, taped before Tuesday’s live NXT 2.0 episode.

— The June 14 and June 21 editions of NXT 2.0 were also taped on Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center. Below are full spoilers:

It should be noted that this is the order the matches and segments were taped, but they may end up airing at different times/dates.

FIRST TAPING (PRESUMABLY ALL FOR JUNE 14)

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retained over Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* Backstage segment with Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade talking about the main event with Toxic Attraction

* Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton

* Backstage promo with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Duke Hudson interrupted and reminded him about how he has the DQ win from May. Hudson issued a challenge and Breakker accepted

* Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn

* The Dyad defeated Javier Bernal and Dante Chen. Joe Gacy cut a promo after the match

* There was an in-ring segment with Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes interrupted and the two sides had words. Tony D vs. Hayes for the title was made for the following week, and a tag team match was made for this show

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson, presumably in a non-title match. After the match, Cameron Grimes interrupted and challenged Breakker to a title match at Great American Bash. Grimes cut a promo on Bron and how he may not have been given a silver platter, but he’s been given more than Grimes has, including how everyone recognizes Bron’s dad but not Grimes’ dad, and the nepotism surrounding Bron’s success

* Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) debuted and defeated Guru Raaj

* Backstage segment with Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller to set up a match on the following episode

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) in the main event of the first taping

SECOND TAPING (PRESUMABLY ALL FOR JUNE 21)

* Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Wes Lee came to the ring to talk about how hard the past few months have been for him. He mentioned how he was once at the top with his best friend as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, and now at the bottom. Trick Williams interrupted and they had words

* Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo were at ringside with Del Toro and Wilde, and miscommunication led to The Diamond Mine getting the win

* Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe. Grimes hugged Enofe after the match

* Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen in his return from being hurt. After the match, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley came to check on Briggs while Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell joined Wagner on the stage to look back at them

* Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend by DQ after Legend used Fyre’s baseball bat

* Toxic Attraction came to the ring for a promo, calling the six-woman loss to Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade a fluke. Jade and Perez interrupted from the stage and they had words. Perez said she does want to win the NXT Women’s Title and she knows she will, but she may want to use her Breakout contract to team with her best friend to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupted and they argued with Jade and Perez, which led to a brawl with all four women. The referees broke it up

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Tony D’Angelo. Trick Williams was at ringside with Hayes, but Tony D had everyone on his team with him – Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. The finish saw the referee get distracted, then Escobar passed brass knuckles to Hayes instead of D’Angelo, which led to Hayes getting the win. After the match, Tony, Stacks and Two Dimes looked on from the ring while Escobar, Del Toro and Wilde stared back at them from the entrance-way