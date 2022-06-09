CM Punk undergoes successful surgery

AEW World champion CM Punk underwent successful leg operation yesterday and is now recovering.

Punk announced last week that some things were “broken” and would be out for a while. He offered to surrender the title he won five days earlier but AEW President Tony Khan convinced him to keep it and instead an interim champion will be crowned later this month.

AEW did not exactly specify what injury Punk got but it is believed that he suffered the injury during the Dynamite opening match from The Forum last week. The company did not offer a timeline on how long Punk will be out for.