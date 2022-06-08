WWE confirms identity of Giovanni Vinci

Fabian Aichner is now known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE NXT 2.0.

After a few weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on tonight’s NXT episode that the Vinci character will make his debut during next Tuesday’s NXT show. It was also revealed that Vinci is played by Aichner, the former Imperium member.

WWE began airing the “Veni Vidi Vici” for the new character back on May 24. The third and final teaser vignette aired on tonight’s show. WWE has touted how Vinci “embodies style, class and athleticism, and he plans to bring those aspects to NXT 2.0.”

WWE is also pushing Vinci by saying NXT 2.0 will never be the same once he arrives. Yon can see the vignettes for Vinci below, beginning with the newest promo that aired tonight.

The WWE website even confirmed that this is Aichner’s new gimmick as the final vignette is linked to the official Fabian Aichner roster page.

Aichner’s status has been up in the air ever since Imperium split back in early April. The NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2 saw Aichner and Marcel Barthel lose the NXT Tag Team Titles to MSK. Then on the April 5 NXT TV show, Aichner and Barthel came up short against current NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers with Aichner walking out on the match. WWE then did away with the Imperium stable as Gunther and Barthel, now known as Ludwig Kaiser, were brought to the main roster on the April 8 SmackDown show. They have been on the blue brand since then, and there’s been no sign of Aichner until now.

Aichner began working with WWE in June 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He was signed to a contract in June 2017. Aichner held the NXT Tag Team Titles on two occasions with Kaiser.

WWE recently started doing away with real names, and Aichner has used his real name since coming to the company, until now.

There’s no word yet on who Vinci will be facing next week on NXT, but we will keep you updated.