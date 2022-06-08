Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings for 6/10 and 6/17

— The June 10 edition of NXT Level Up was taped this past Saturday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before In Your House hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Dante Chen

— The June 17 edition of NXT Level Up was taped last night at the WWE Performance Center, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward came out with Hail

* Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne

* Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came out with Lopez