NXT rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live post-In Your House edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 657,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 23.03% from last week’s 534,000 viewers for the In Your House go-home episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #22 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

NXT ranked #45 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #59 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since the Spring Breakin’ episode on May 13, and the highest key demo rating since May 17. This was the second-best NXT audience of the year, behind the New Year’s Evil episode on January 4. The episode tied with eight others for the second-best key demo rating of the year, also behind New Year’s Evil. NXT had some sports competition from the NHL Playoffs this week, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. This week’s NXT viewership was up 23.03% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 16.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.79% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.31% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NHL Conference Finals game between New York and Tampa Bay on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 2.341 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.345 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.372 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.77 rating.

This week’s live NXT featured just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from In Your House and build for Great American Bash, Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament, Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley, and Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs. The main event ended up being Solo Sikoa teaming with the returning Apollo Crews to defeat Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode