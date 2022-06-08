NJPW Strong tag team champions to be crowned

The inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned next month.

NJPW has announced that an eight-team single elimination tournament to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions will begin at the Ignition tapings in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 19.

The tournament will wrap and the first champions will be crowned at the High Alert tapings on Sunday, July 24 in Charlotte.

NJPW Strong will now have two titles that are exclusive to the brand. The NJPW Strong Openweight Title was introduced in April 2021 with Tom Lawlor defeating Brody King in the finals of the 2021 New Japan Cup USA to be crowned the inaugural champion. Lawlor held the strap for 387 days before losing it to Fred Rosser at Collision on May 15 in Philadelphia.

There’s no word yet on which teams will be in the tournament that begins on June 19 near Los Angeles, but NJPW noted that the brackets will be revealed soon.

Below is the announcement on the tournament, along with the updated line-up for the Ignition tapings on June 19:

* The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles tournament begins

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura vs. Jay White and Hikuleo

* JR Kratos vs. Jordan Cruz

* Jonah vs. Taylor Rust

* David Finlay, Ren Narita and Mascara Dorada (fka Gran Metalik) vs. Lucas Riley, Adrian Quest and Negro Casas

* Fred Yehi vs. Bateman

* Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC