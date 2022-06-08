News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Dynamite will open up with a Battle Royale and the winner of that match will face Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event. The winner of that match will advance to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 to compete for the Interim AEW World Title, against the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. vs. Hirooki Goto match at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

AEW has also announced “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay for tonight’s show.

It will be interesting to see who gets booked this week with names like AEW World Champion CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole suffering with injuries. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa also missed last week’s show due to an illness, but there’s no word yet on if she will be back tonight.

Dynamite should also feature follow-ups on Wardlow’s push, Miro’s return, the feud between Athena and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.