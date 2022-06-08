Moxley advances to The Forbidden Door

Jun 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O Reilly and advances to The Forbidden Door.

Earlier on the show, Kyle O’Reiley won a battle Royal to earn the showdown with Moxley.

