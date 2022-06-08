Moxley advances to The Forbidden Door
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O Reilly and advances to The Forbidden Door.
Earlier on the show, Kyle O’Reiley won a battle Royal to earn the showdown with Moxley.
It’s time for the main event @KORcombat vs @JonMoxley in the AEW Interim World Title Eliminator NOW
Live on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!
The winner goes to Forbidden Door to fight the NJPW Eliminator winner for the @AEW Interim World Title!
Thank you all watching Dynamite tonight pic.twitter.com/yzeQGqITYl
