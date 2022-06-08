Johnny Rodz undergoes heart surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz recently underwent heart surgery.

Rodz went under the knife this past weekend in Staten Island, NY, according to his social media pages.

As seen in the Instagram posts below, Rodz revealed that he had surgery at Northwell Health at the University of Staten Island Hospital. Rodz presented his doctors and nurses with the World of Unpredictable Wrestling title belts, and noted that he was under the care of Dr. Shahani, Dr. Sicat and Dr. Enzo.

Rodz tweeted a photo with his doctor and the title belt, and wrote, “This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion”

Rodz, who turned 81 on May 16, wrestled for more than 35 years, mainly in the Northeast and Puerto Rico. His last WWE match was a loss to Gama Singh on June 19, 1985. He later made two appearances for TNA in 2007 during a feud between LAX and WWE Hall of Famers Team 3D.

Rodz has trained other wrestlers for more than 30 years from Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. Some of the names he’s trained include Wendy Choo, Taz, Tommy Dreamer, D-Von Dudley, Masha Slamovich, W. Morrissey, Vince Russo, Big Vito, and others. He also founded his own promotion, the World of Unpredictable Wrestling.

Rodz was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, by the legendary Arnold Skaaland.

You can see his Instagram posts below: