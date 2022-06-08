Hangman Page challenges Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP title

Hangman Page defeated David Finlay on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

After the match, Page grabs a mic and says that it looks like he’s not getting another AEW World Title shot anytime soon, but that can challenge for other titles. Page challenges Kazuchika Okada at The Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Adam Cole interrupts. Cole says Page already had his time as Champion and tells him to get to the back because if anyone in AEW is challenging Okada it will be him.