Decision to drop Edge from Judgment Day came just hours before Raw

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling reported through his Select service that one of the major reasons why Edge was moved out of The Judgment Day faction was because he was opposing the idea of the group having “supernatural powers” which have been presented as part of the creative.

While Balor was always scheduled to join the faction on the post-Hell In A Cell show, Edge was supposed to stay on as leader. Sapp reports that the decision to remove Edge from the group came in on Monday afternoon, just a few hours before Raw went live.

With Cody Rhodes out for several months, this will enable Edge to move over to the babyface side of things as well.

Before they pulled the trigger of replacing him as the leader, Edge spent several days teasing a new arrival to the faction on social media.