Big E and Titus O’Neal attend NHL playoff game

Injured former WWE Champion Big E attended an NHL Playoffs game featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. The New York Rangers last night with Titus O’Neil. O’Neil tweeted on the event and some photos with Big E, which you can see below.

.@TBLightning WHAT A NIGHT and WHAT A WIN!! ❤️#GoBolts so great that my guy @WWEBigE was able to come join us tonight 😎 pic.twitter.com/u7YCJzfMbx — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 8, 2022

Big E is currently recovering after suffering a broken neck earlier in March. It was reported at the time that he would not require surgery.