Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez updates

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are both reportedly now members of the WWE NXT roster.

As noted before, last night’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Crews make his return to the brand. He had a showdown with NXT Champion Bron Breakker to set up a future title match, perhaps at NXT Great American Bash on July 5, and then he teamed with Solo Sikoa to defeat Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Crews returned to the brand without the accent he’s been using on the main roster, and without Azeez.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Crews has been officially moved to the NXT roster internally. Furthermore, Azeez has also been moved to the NXT roster internally.

Azeez did not appear on NXT 2.0 last night, and there was no mention of his alliance with Crews. It remains to be seen if Azeez and Crews will work together in NXT moving forward, but Crews worked as a babyface last night.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE website still has Crews and Azeez listed as RAW Superstars as of this writing, but that should change soon.

Azeez was first put with Crews during Night Two of WrestleMania 37 in 2021 as he helped Crews win the WWE Intercontinental Title from Big E. They were drafted from SmackDown to RAW in the 2021 Draft last fall.

Azeez has not wrestled since defeating Akira Tozawa on the May 26 edition of WWE Main Event. The week before that, Azeez and Crews took a loss to The Street Profits on Main Event. Azeez worked dozens of NXT live events from when he was signed in 2016 until he was called up in 2020. His last NXT match came at the February 28, 2020 NXT live event in Largo, FL, as he and Nick Comoroto defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Aleksander Jaksic.