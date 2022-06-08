AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers from 6/8
The June 13 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Nyla Rose defeated Max The Impaler
* Private Party defeated Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop
* Ortiz defeated Anaya
* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy
* Angelo Parker and Matt Menard defeated Warhorse and Danny Adams (Dan The Dad)
* Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer
* Evil Uno and 10 defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo