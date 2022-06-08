AEW announces new Dynamite match for tonight

PAC vs. Buddy Matthews has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and announced the PAC vs. Matthews match.

PAC vs. Matthews comes after the recent six-man match at AEW Double Or Nothing, which saw House of Black (Matthews, Malakai Black, Brody King) defeat Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro).

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s live Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* PAC vs. Buddy Matthews

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay

* Battle Royal opener to determine who will face Jon Moxley in the main event as part of the Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series