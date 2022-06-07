Raw Women’s championship match confirmed for Money in the Bank

The first title match has been officially announced for WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley winning a Fatal 4 Way over Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan, to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE then confirmed Ripley vs. Belair for the title at Money In the Bank.

Ripley vs. Belair is the only title match to be confirmed as of this writing. Natalya won a Six-Pack Challenge on last week’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing. Tonight’s RAW also saw The Street Profits defeat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match, by count out, but there’s no word on if that match will happen at Money In the Bank. Riddle vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also rumored for the show.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current line-up, along with related tweets from the Fatal 4 Way on RAW:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Eight participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Eight participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)