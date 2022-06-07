News on Omos and Robert Roode

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Omos and MVP begin a new feud with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and there’s a reason for the new program.

RAW saw Omos squash Cedric Alexander, payback for Alexander’s interference in the match at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match. After the win on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP were making their exit. The Dirty Dawgs declared that they are back on RAW, but MVP quickly interrupted by snatching the mic, and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform, into Omos’ arms down below. The segment ended with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs to the back.

In an update, it was noted on F4Wonline.com that Omos has been working a lot with Roode behind-the-scenes. The up & coming Omos was paired with the veteran Roode as a way to get Omos more in-ring experience with wrestlers that are good.

This is why the feud began on RAW last night, and likely why Omos was recently put with MVP. WWE officials have been high on Omos for some time now, and there have been plans to eventually push him going back months, before he split from AJ Styles.

We noted in late May how Roode returned to in-ring action at a WWE live event, working as a babyface with his “Glorious” gimmick. He was defeated by Veer Mahaan in those matches. Last night’s RAW marked Ziggler’s first appearance since losing the WWE NXT Title to Bron Breakker on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW on April 4. Roode has also been off TV since then, and his last TV match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the Omos and MVP vs. Dirty Dawgs feud, but we will keep you updated. It will be interesting to see if Roode and Ziggler work as full-fledged babyfaces for this program.

The Lashley vs. Omos and MVP feud is officially over. Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38, but Omos got the win back at WrestleMania Backlash. Lashley also defeated Omos in a Steel Cage match on the May 16 RAW, and then won the Handicap Match this past Sunday at Hell In a Cell. Lashley began a new feud with WWE United States Champion Theory on last night’s RAW.

