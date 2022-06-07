Matt Cardona says he’d like to be Ric Flair’s last match

“Would it be too cheap to say that I want to have Ric Flair’s last match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship? That’s the talk of the wrestling business right now, Ric Flair having one more match. Does he want to be 17-time champ? If he does, I have the Ten Pounds of Gold. I can put Sweet Charlotte on the line. Think about it, The Nature Boy Ric Flair vs. Alwayz Ready Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Tell me that does not sell out an arena.

I’ve heard the rumors of what the match will be and I’m sure it’s going to be a great match and fun for everybody. Don’t you think his last match ever should be for the Ten Pounds of Gold? You think of NWA, you think of the Ten Pounds of Gold, you think of Ric Flair. It would be fitting that he goes out, I don’t want to say on top, because I beat him, but at least give him the opportunity to be a 17-time Worlds Heavyweight Champion. That’s historic. That’s the match. That writes itself.”

source: Phil Strum on Under The Ring via Fightful