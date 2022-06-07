Matt Cardona likely to miss three to five months of action

Matt Cardona has confirmed that he’s getting surgery for his torn bicep this coming Tuesday and gave an update on his potential timeline for a return. As reported, Cardona is set to undergo surgery for the injury that he suffered at GCW Downward Spiral and he gave an update to Wrestling Inc about the matter. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On not wanting to get the surgery initially:

“I wanted to just old-school tape it up and keep fighting, but that’s not the smartest thing to do because I want to be doing this for a long, long time. I saw a surgeon, two different doctors, they all recommended the surgery so it is what it is.”

On the potential recovery time:

“So the surgeon said five months, other doctors said three months, other people said four months. I am hoping for three … this is my motivation right now, is getting this all taken care of in three months … that’s the goal, to come back in three months. I am only going to come back when I am 100 percent.”