AEW to make Columbus, Ohio debut in August with Dynamite

AEW is heading to Columbus, Ohio, for the first time ever in August as they make their debut at the Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center for a live episode of Dynamite.

The show takes place on Wednesday, August 3, with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 17 starting at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will start from $29 plus fees.

Located on the campus of Ohio State University, the arena holds nearly 19,000 seats and is as big as the Nationwide Arena. WWE held a live Smackdown this past Friday in the same location, drawing 6,409 fans.