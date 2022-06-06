Updated Raw line-up for tonight

WWE has announced a new match and new segments for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW.

WWE previously announced that Maryse and The Miz would be on tonight’s show to promote their season three premiere double episode that airs after RAW on the USA Network. Now WWE has announced that Maryse and The Miz will host a special The Premiere Edition of MizTV, but no guests were announced.

RAW will also feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The participants are scheduled to be Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley,

Speaking of Ripley, she will appear on RAW tonight with Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as The Judgment Day introduces a new member. There’s no word yet on who the new Judgement Day soldier might be, but WWE noted in their official RAW preview that the group “has vowed” to add a new member.

WWE wrote, “After emerging victorious at WWE Hell in a Cell against AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan, Edge and his malevolent Judgment Day disciples Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have indicated that The Judgment Day will welcome a new member into their group tonight. Who will join the dark faction? Don’t miss all the action of Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.”

Finally, WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe during tonight’s RAW. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in last night’s Hell In a Cell main event, while suffering from a complete tear of the right pectoral muscle. The deep bruise across Rhodes’ arm and chest made it hard to watch the match at times, but he finished the 25-minute bout and told fans after the show that he insisted on wrestling, and that he will speak more on tonight’s RAW. WWE has not officially announced the appearance.

“After battling through a torn pectoral muscle and a jaw-dropping bruise that stretched from his chest to his right arm during his win over Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes will now address the brutality of his battle against The Architect,” WWE wrote in their official preview.