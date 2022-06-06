Pro wrestling related content coming to the Disney Channel

Fans looking for more pro-wrestling-related content can now check out Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion on The Disney Channel.

The first episode of Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion premiered on June 3 and it’s now available to watch for free on YouTube.

Here is a rundown on what to expect from the show:

J.R. Villarreal (“Akeela and the Bee”) has been cast as Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach with the secret superhero identity “Black Scorpion” in Disney Channel’s new live-action comedy series “Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.” The series (formerly titled “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon”) stars Scarlett Estevez (“BUNK’D”) as Violet Rodriguez, a Latinx teenager who is chosen by a magical luchador mask to be a superhero, like her uncle, Black Scorpion