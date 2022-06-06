News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but Cody Rhodes noted after Hell In a Cell that he expects to be on RAW to talk more about his injury.

Maryse will return to RAW on tonight’s show, appearing with The Miz to hype season three of their “Miz & Mrs.” show. The series will return with a double episode that airs on the USA Network right after RAW ends.

It’s possible that new challengers will emerge for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE United States Champion Theory after their Hell In a Cell wins, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.