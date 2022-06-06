New match for NWA Alwayz Ready
A new title match has been announced for Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.
It was announced today that NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide will defend his title against PJ Hawx at the pay-per-view.
After being vacant since September 2017, Homicide won the World Junior Heavyweight Title as the NWA brought it back at The Crockett Cup Day 2 event on March 20. He became champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Austin Aries, Colby Corino and Darius Lockhart. Since then he has retained over Rhett Titus, Aries, Doug Williams, and Corino.
NWA Alwayz Ready will air live this coming Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. It will air live on pay-per-view and FITE. Below is the current card:
Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title
Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)
Match up in the air due to Cardona’s injury and surgery.
NWA World Women’s Title Match
KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)
NWA World Television Title Match
Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)
NWA National Title Match
Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
PJ Hawx vs. Homicide (c)
Aron Stevens’ Swan Song
Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova
Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana and a mystery partner
Samuel Shaw vs. TBA