Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, and others react to Cody Rhodes wrestling injured

MAD RESPECT ⁦@CodyRhodes⁩ with one of the gutsiest performances of all time. pic.twitter.com/a168jrEwrI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 6, 2022

Many fans have became desensitized to how physical & dangerous pro wrestling truly is. Maybe it’s because they *think* they understand what we do. Every match is physically taxing. Most wrestlers are banged up before their matches. It’s not theater. It’s insanely physical. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2022

Did we up the ante? Yes. Would someone else had upped it if we didn’t? Absolutely. My point is this.. Before any express fake outrage over someone getting hurt/wrestling hurt, please realize it will always be part of the gig. Too many are desensitized to our physical sacrifices. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2022

Nothing but respect for @CodyRhodes — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 6, 2022

Last night was a pivotal moment for @CodyRhodes I can’t stop thinking about having to fight thru that pain. Cudos young man, that was perspective changing for a lot of people! (Me) @youdidntknowpod #OUDK — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) June 6, 2022

Cody Rhodes defined the ideal babyface in today’s professional wrestling world, last night. Not arrogant and showed up ready for a fight. Showed up with intensity and fire. Well done, Cody. 🤟🏼

#HIAC @CodyRhodes — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) June 6, 2022

