LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on the Cell main event between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and the torn pectoral muscle injury that Rhodes is suffering from. We’re now live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Graves hypes The Judgment Day vowing to introduce a new member tonight. Smith plugs the Fatal 4 Way main event to crown a new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for Money In the Bank. Saxton hypes up a Championship Contender’s Match with The Street Profits trying to secure a title shot.

– We go to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop. Rhodes, wearing a suit, stops on the stage as pyro goes off. He poses and more pyro hits as fans cheer him on. Rhodes is all smiles as he heads to the ring and greets fans at ringside while Mike Rome does the introductions.

Rhodes enters the ring to more pyro. The music stops as Rhodes takes the mic and fans chant his name. Rhodes welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW. A “thank you Cody!” chant breaks out. Rhodes says stuff like this certainly fills up his heart, and he does love it. He’s seen the social media comments with people praising and loving his performance at Hell In a Cell… he doesn’t necessarily believe in that because it is a privilege to do what he does. Rhodes admits completely tearing his pec off the bone is demoralizing, but he doesn’t want to be melancholy or down and out. Rhodes mentions how he has a daughter and when she is old enough, he wants her to watch what happened last night and know that during the darkest times, in what could’ve been the worst night of his career in literal Hell, he was not cynical or jaded, he stood and fought… fans chant “Cody!” again.

Rhodes says he fought against one of the very best Superstar wrestlers in the history of the business – Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Some fans boo and Rhodes says yeah, he doesn’t like Rollins either. Rhodes says the chapter, the trilogy, the book has been written, it’s in the archives, and he is officially done with Rollins. Rhodes wants to talk about what’s above him now. The camera shows the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Cody says the MITB contract has eluded him his entire career, and certainly he is a little beat up right now, but in four weeks time, if there’s someway he can climb the ladder, grab the briefcase and cash it in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion… fans chant “Cody!” again and the music interrupts as Rollins comes out.

Rollins is also limping to the ring, not his usual laughing and dancing around. Rollins enters the ring and they stare at each other. Fans boo Rollins. Rollins says he still does not like Rhodes but after what he put himself through last night, Rhodes has earned Rollins’ respect. Rollins says the world is saying Rhodes put on one of the gutsiest performances ever on Sunday night, and that’s the truth. Rollins says Rhodes is one of the toughest people he’s been in the ring with, and he knows he’s the last person Cody needs to hear this from, but Cody’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, is very proud of his baby boy right now.

Rhodes starts getting emotional as fans chant his name. Rollins says Cody came out to shake his hand out of respect the night after WrestleMania 38, and tonight Rollins came out for on other reason. They shake hands and Rollins steps closer to Cody, whispering something in his ear. Rollins drops the mic and exits the ring, headed to the back. Rhodes’ music starts back up and he watches Rollins walk to the back.

Rhodes puts the mic down and waves to fans in the crowd as they cheer him on. Rhodes backs up the ramp and continues to play to the crowd. Rollins suddenly runs back out and decks Rhodes in the back of the head with a sledgehammer. Rollins man-handles Rhodes some as officials run out and try to restore order. Rollins with a Stomp to Rhodes’ bruise. Rollins tortures Rhodes some more while he’s down until officials back him away. Fans chant “you suck!” as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see officials and medics tending to Cody Rhodes on the stage. Rhodes is helped to his feet as fans cheer him on and he waves back. Medics bring a stretcher out but Rhodes limps away on his own, refusing the assistance. Rhodes stumbles to the back as fans continue cheering him on. We get another replay of Seth Rollins attacking Rhodes from behind with the sledgehammer.

Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. She slowly heads to the ring, where we see Dana Brooke waiting. The announcers

The bell rings and Becky kicks Dana in the gut, then beats her down. WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa appears at ringside now. He’s being chased by Reggie, Tamina Snuka and R-Truth. Tozawa enters the ring and taunts the others at ringside, but Dana rolls him from behind for the pin to win the title as Lynch looks on.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Dana Brooke

– After the bell, Brooke raises the title in the ring while keeping her distance from the others on the floor. Lynch takes the mic and she’s not happy. She says no one is winning titles in her matches anymore. She says Dana will put her title on the line right now and if any of you others interfere, Becky will smash your face in. We get ready for the title match and go back to commercial.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

Back from the break and Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke has been re-started as a WWE 24/7 Title match with Brooke putting her title on the line. Lynch works Brooke around the ring and talks some trash.

Lynch with a fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. The music interrupts and out come Asuka from the back. Lynch is upset as she grabs Brooke for a Bexploder suplex. Asuka gets on the apron and distracts Becky. Becky swings and misses, allowing Brooke to roll her up for the 2 count. Lynch sends Brooke to the corner but misses. Brooke dropkicks Lynch and sends her from corner to corner. Brooke with the springboard back elbow and more offense for a 2 count.

Brooke climbs to the top for a Swanton but Becky moves and she lands hard. Becky with a boot to the face. Asuka and Becky yell at each other now. Brooke counters the Man-Handle Slam and goes for the pin while Asuka holds Lynch’s foot down, allowing Brooke to get the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Brooke retreats with the WWE 24/7 Title as Lynch seethes in the ring.

– We get a promo for #CenaMonth to celebrate his 20 year anniversary. It’s announced that Cena will return to RAW on the June 27 show from Laredo, TX.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse for a must see The Premiere Edition of MizTV. They strut to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Miz welcomes us to another must see episode of MizTV. He introduces his wife Maryse and gives her a grand introduction. Miz also talks about the Money In the Bank Ladder Match and what that can bring him, but he says that’s later, and now they’re here to promote the season three premiere of Miz & Mrs., which airs as a double-episode on the USA Network tonight after RAW. Maryse speaks now and takes shots at the local Green Bay crowd. Miz tries to hush the crowd but they boo him louder. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle on his scooter.

Riddle hits the ring and asks what’s with all the harsh vibes. He speaks some French to Maryse but it sounds like he’s botching it in an attempt at comedy. Maryse speaks back. Riddle gives a shout-out to Randy Orton and hopes he comes back. Miz interrupts and says he hates to break it but Orton’s career is over, and Riddle will be getting his ass beat every week by The Bloodline. Miz says they have to be excused so they can get to their premiere party, but Riddle tells him to shut the hell up and let him finish what he was saying. Riddle is tired of fighting the minions of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns every week, so he wants to face Reigns himself, and since he thinks it’s OK to take his brother Randy out, Riddle is going to take from him – the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Miz downplays Riddle and Riddle says there’s a reason why his homie John Cena is playing Peacemaker while Miz is playing homemaker as his wife drags him around by his tiny balls. Fans pop big for Riddle and chant “tiny balls!” now. Maryse tells Riddle to watch how she speaks to her husband. She says her husband has average balls… Miz yells at her. She says no, above average balls. No, gigantic balls, massive balls, huge balls, the biggest in the world. Riddle tells them to prove it and fans agree. Maryse says if Riddle wants to fight Miz, let’s do it right now. Riddle yells back, RK-Bro 4:20 says I just smoked your ass, bro!

Miz says he’s in a tuxedo but if Green Bay wants the fight right now, then… the answer is on. Ciampa rushes the ring from behind and levels Riddle with a big strike. Ciampa then smashes Riddle with a running knee while he’s down, shocking Miz as he looks on. Ciampa exits the ring and Miz changes his mind, he’s ready for a match after all. Miz calls for a referee while we see Riddle rolling around in pain. We go back to commercial.

The Miz vs. Riddle

Back from the break and The Miz is beating Riddle up while Maryse cheers from ringside. Miz is wearing his button-up and pants but no jacket. Riddle fights up and out from the mat. They tangle and Riddle nails an overhead kick.

Riddle sends it to the corner, then nails running forearms. Miz elbows Riddle away but Riddle comes back with a powerslam. Riddle takes Miz to the apron and hits him with Randy Orton’s draping DDT. Riddle drops down to the mat and goes for the RKO but Miz blocks it.

Miz goes to the floor for a breather. Riddle goes to leap out onto him but Maryse moves him to safety. Riddle comes out after Miz and ends up ripping his slacks off. Miz crawls back in and he’s embarrassed to be in his underwear, torn slacks hanging from him.

Fans chant “tiny balls!” now as Miz drops Riddle. Miz grabs Maryse’s loaded purse and swings it but Riddle ducks. Riddle goes on and drops Miz with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. Maryse tends to Miz as Riddle hits the corners to pose. We go to replays. Riddle continues celebrating and gets a “Randy!” chant going on. A fired up Riddle mouths a warning to Ciampa to end the segment.

– The announcers briefly discuss WWE NXT In Your House and send us to a promo for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Championship Contender’s Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out first are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups rain down as they head to the ring. Out next are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Profits will move one step closer to a future title shot if they can win this match.

Dawkins knocks Jey off the apron out of nowhere to start. He rolls Jimmy for a 2 count, then back-slides him into another 2 count. Dawkins with a flying shoulder to Jimmy for another quick pin attempt. Ford tags in and they double team Jimmy face-first into the mat. Jey ends up making the save and they regroup at ringside. They come back in and Jey is legal now.

Jey unloads on Ford in the corner with thrusts, then beats him down with right hands. Jey raises his finger in the air as fans boo. Ford blocks a right hand and fights some more. Ford with a dropkick to Jey. Dawkins tags back in for another double team sequence to Jey. Dawkins covers for a 2 count.

Jey rolls to the floor to regroup with his brother again. Jey comes back in as does Ford. Ford with a back suplex. Ford clotheslines Jey over the top rope to the floor. Ford yells from the top of the steel ring steps, then nails a flip from the steps to take Jey down on the floor. Ford celebrates with a few fans in the front row as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos remain in control with another cheap shot. The Profits look to turn it around but the champs take turns keeping Dawkins down in their corner. Jimmy stalks Dawkins and talks some trash while he’s down. Jimmy beats on Dawkins in the corner now. Jimmy taunts Ford and charges for the Rikishi Splash on Dawkins, nailing it with full force in the corner.

Jimmy taunts Dawkins over trying to make the tag, then stomps his arm. The Usos continue talking trash to Dawkins. Dawkins gets up and unloads on both of them from the apron. Jimmy kicks Dawkins to the floor, then Jey follows up with a sneak shot. The Usos whip Dawkins shoulder-first into the steel ring steps now. The Usos stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.