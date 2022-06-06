Injury update on Adam Cole

Adam Cole is reportedly injured and will miss a few weeks of in-ring action.

As noted, it was announced after AEW Double Or Nothing that Cole and Jeff Hardy were removed from the big 10-man tag team match scheduled for the post-pay-per-view edition of Dynamite from Los Angeles, due to injuries. AEW did not elaborate on those injuries, but you can click here for the latest update on Hardy’s status. While Cole did appear on AEW Dynamite that night, but did not wrestle, Hardy did not appear at all.

In an update, Cole is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, according to Wrestling Observer Live. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but AEW officials are giving Cole some time away from the ring to heal up.

It’s believed that Cole will be out of the ring until the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26.

Cole reportedly suffered the injury during one of the matches in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. His arm was taped up for the finals against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at Double Or Nothing, so the injury likely occurred before the finals, which Cole won to capture the trophy and custom championship belt. He previously defeated Tomohiro Ishii to qualify for the tournament, then defeated AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood in the quarter-finals, Hardy in the semi-finals, then Joe in the finals.

Cole not only appeared on Wednesday’s Dynamite, he also participated in G4’s Attack of The Show taping on Thursday.

There’s no word yet on what Cole will be doing at Forbidden Door, but the card is expected to feature several multi-man matches, so it’s likely that The Undisputed Elite will be in action together.