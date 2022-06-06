Edge booted from Judgment Day on Raw

The Rated R Superstar has been booted from The Judgment Day.

Tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley come to the ring to reveal the new member of their group. They bragged about defeating Finn Balor, Liv Morgan and AJ Styles at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, and talked about how their destiny has no limitations. Edge praised Ripley and Priest for how they’ve grown and improved under his guidance, adding that he is so proud of them. Edge continued his promo and then introduced their new member as Balor made his entrance to a shocked crowd.

Balor hit the ring and shook hands with Edge as fans booed them. Edge recalled seeing a look change in Balor’s eyes at Hell In a Cell, and Balor says that was a look of clarity. Edge called Balor a game-changer and one of the most talented Superstars ever. Balor said joining The Judgment Day wasn’t a choice, it was a calling that he refuses to fight anymore as he’s tired of being someone he’s not. Balor said finally he can see clearly, and he needed to extend gratitude to Ripley and Priest especially. Balor recalled how he was so impressed with their performances at Hell In a Cell that he reached out after the event, and the trio realized how much they have in common, including how they’re tired of being told what to do.

Priest then praised Edge as one of the greatest performers ever, which is why it was easy for he and Ripley to follow Edge into this darkness. Priest mentioned how Edge once told them to get rid of anything holding them back, and now they are ready to shed that last limitation, and that last limitation is… Edge.

Priest attacked Edge as the crowd looked on a bit shocked. Ripley, Priest and Balor then stomped away on Edge. Priest delivered South of Heaven, then they took Edge to the corner for a Coup de Grace from Balor. The new version of The Judgment Day posed in the middle of the ring until Edge pulled himself up and tried to fight back. They beat him back down and took him to the floor, where Priest send him crashing through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge. Edge was then brought back into the ring as Ripley slid three steel chairs in. Balor used part of the chair for a Glasgow Smile submission on Edge as the boos picked up from the crowd. The chair was then placed under Edge’s face as WWE officials rushed the ring but Ripley kept them from entering with a chair, swinging it at producer Shawn Daivari’s arm. Priest gave Edge a Con-Chair-To and then stood tall with Balor, looking down at Edge. Ripley continued to keep officials from entering the ring by threatening them with a chair, and that was the end of the segment.

WWE later issued a storyline update and noted that Edge was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. There was also footage of Edge being stretchered away from the ring during a commercial break, and wearing a neck brace.

The Judgment Day now includes Balor, Priest and Ripley. There is no word yet on what is planned for Edge and the group, but we will keep you updated.

Judgment Day formed at WrestleMania 38 as Priest distracted Styles to help Edge defeat him in their singles match on Night Two of the big event. Edge formally accepted Priest as his pupil on the post-WrestleMania RAW, and the team was named The Judgment Day. Ripley then joined the group at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, helping Edge defeat Styles again.