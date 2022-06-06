Cody Rhodes: “It was solely my decision” on wrestling at Hell In A Cell

Cody Rhodes wrestled last night’s Hell In A Cell with a pec muscle completely torn off the bone, sending the crowd into complete silence when he took off his robe showing the nasty huge bruise covering half his chest.

Rhodes suffered the injury during a weightlifting exercise but somehow was still medically cleared to compete. During the nearly 25-minute match, Rhodes tried to avoid using his right arm but was on the receiving end of some painfully-looking shots, including a kendo stick and a steel steps right on the injury.

The American Nightmare won the match, the third one between the two, after using a sledgehammer to send Rollins to sleep. Rhodes used two Cross Rhodes before thinking of going for a third one, only to change his mind and opt for the sledgehammer instead.

An emotional Cody looked relieved after the match as fans inside the Allstate Arena gave him a standing ovation.

Torn pec injuries usually require surgery to fix and a few months off before they completely heal.

After Hell In A Cell went off the air, Cody Rhodes explained his situation for a little bit to the fans inside the Allstate Arena.

“No one convinced me with a torn pec to come out here,” Rhodes said. “It was solely my decision.”

He continued, “You would have to literally kill me from staying away from this ring. Ten times out of ten, I would have made the same decision.”

Cody said said he’ll be on Raw tonight to explain more what happened and what’s next for him.