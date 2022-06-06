CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom?

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Hiroshi Tanahashi suggested that he and CM Punk should duke it out on January 4th next year at Wrestle Kingdom.

“In addition, we will propose (1/4) Tokyo Dome, the biggest box office of the year in New Japan, on the stage of the dream confrontation that once flowed. As a punk, I think I could borrow one. I have a feeling that I want to call him to Japan. I also go to (the United States) many times, so come at a special price.”

Tanahashi and Punk were scheduled to meet at Forbidden Door but Punk was recently injured, and unable to wrestle.