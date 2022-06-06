6/5/22 GCW Cage of Survival Results: Alex Colon Wins Ultraviolent Title, More

GCW held its Cage of Survival show on Sunday night, with Alex Colon capturing the GCW Ultraviolent Championship in the main event. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in Atlantic City and aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Cole Radrick, Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA

* Masha Slamovich def. LuFisto

* Second Gear Crew def. IronBeast

* Sawyer Wreck def. Joey Janela

* Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with a torn bicep.

* Blake Christian def. Matt Cardona

* Los Masizos def. Rina Yamashita & Toru Sugiura

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Cage of Survival Match: Alex Colon def. John Wayne Murdoch