WWE Hell in a Cell line-up for tonight

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place later on from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Be sure to join us this evening for live coverage of Hell In a Cell, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. WWE has not announced a match for the one-hour Kickoff as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current card for tonight’s PPV:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan