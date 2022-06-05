WWE Hell in a Cell line-up for tonight
The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place later on from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Be sure to join us this evening for live coverage of Hell In a Cell, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. WWE has not announced a match for the one-hour Kickoff as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.
Below is the current card for tonight’s PPV:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley
No Holds Barred Match
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan