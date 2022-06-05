Updated NXT line-up for this week

Two new matches have been announced for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Josh Briggs will face Von Wagner on Tuesday night. The match was announced during last night’s In Your House event.

Last week’s show saw Wagner distract Briggs during his loss to Grayson Waller. Wagner then attacked Briggs after the match but was called off by Sofia Cromwell.

Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley has also been announced for this week’s NXT.

In Your House featured a new vignette for Fyre. A backstage segment, seen below, was then held that had Paxley, Lash Legend and other up & coming women’s division competitors looking on. Legend wasn’t impressed with Fyre’s promo, so Paxley told her to go have a match with her. Legend wasn’t interested in facing Fyre, but Paxley was and indicated that she was going to have the match made. The announcers later confirmed the bout for Tuesday.

Below is the current line-up for Tuesday:

* Fallout from In Your House and build for Great American Bash

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament

* Alba Fyre vs. Tatum Paxley

* Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs