Money In The Bank nearing a sell out

WWE is close to selling out Money In The Bank at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with wrestling ticket tracking service WrestleTix reporting that the show is just over 200 tickets away from a legit sellout.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is set up to hold 12,088 fans and WWE moved a total of 11,850 tickets up until today, with 238 tickets remaining.

WrestleTix says that the two-day pre-sale had over 9,000 tickets sold and the general public sale on Friday moved the rest.

WWE originally sold over 17,000 tickets for the show at the Allegiant Stadium but the show was moved anyway as it wasn’t enough for a stadium show. Dave Meltzer of the Observer also adds an interesting statistic, noting that only 56% of the people who had tickets to the Allegiant Stadium MITB show bought tickets for the show at MGM.

If MITB sells out, it would be the third premium live event in a row since WrestleMania to legitimately sell out following Backlash and Hell In A Cell.