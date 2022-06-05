MLW not interested in a recently released NXT wrestler

Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland) confirmed on Twitter this week that he is now a free agent from WWE as his non-compete clause expired, along with the other talents released as budget cuts back on April 29.

It’s interesting to note how MLW owner Court Bauer responded to a fan who said Boudreaux should be the winner of the MLW Battle Riot IV match on June 21. The fan made the suggestion when responding to Boudreaux’s tweet on his non-compete ending.

Bauer responded to the fan and said he shouldn’t expect Boudreaux in MLW. He also wished the former Harland the best in the future.

“Don’t expect Parker in MLW. I wish him the best with his future,” Bauer wrote.

The speculation on MLW and Harland began back on April 30 when Bauer responded to a fan tweet that told Harland he’d be perfect for MLW.

Bauer wrote in that April 30 tweet, “Know Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) well. He used to come to our @MLW shows with his crew from @UCF_Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work.”