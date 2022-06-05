Matches announced for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Death Triangle, Nyla Rose and more are set for action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Death Triangle vs. The Wingmen
* Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico
* Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & QT Marshall vs. John Silver, Pres10 Vance, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & Alex Reynolds
