LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE HELL IN A CELL

– The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Allstate Arena near Chicago as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. Fans are finding their seats in the background. Kayla says there are rumors on Cody Rhodes suffering a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon during the recent RAW brawl with Seth Rollins. She says that is not the case as Rhodes suffered just a partial tear in the brawl with Rollins, and then while weight training on Friday, the tendon tore completely off the bone. Braxton says Rhodes has vowed to compete against Rollins inside the Cell tonight. There was no timetable given for his return.

The panel sends us to a video package on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title Triple Threat. Rosenberg and Booker predict Bianca Belair will retain, while Patrick and Lawler predict Becky Lynch will win. We get a video package on The Judgment Day now. The whole panel predicts they will defeat AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan tonight. Kayla sends us to a video package from earlier this week that shows Rhodes training at The Nightmare Factory. Back from a break and we see MVP’s new diss track for Bobby Lashley. Rosenberg and Booker pick Omos and MVP to win, while Lawler and Patrick predict Lashley to win. We get a video and discussion on Mustafa Ali vs. WWE United States Champion Theory now. Booker and Lawler predict Theory to retain, while Rosenberg and Patrick go with the hometown star. Kayla breaks the tie and goes with Ali as well.