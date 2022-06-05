Kimber Lee on the growth of women’s wrestling

IMPACT star Kimber Lee recently joined the Front Row Material podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how she hopes to do more coaching down the line, and how she feels about the growth of women’s wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she hopes to do more coaching and mentoring in wrestling down the line:

I mean hopefully soon in my future, it’s something I can do more of [mentoring/coaching talents]. You know, I’ve been doing this for a while now and my body hurts and I’ve kind of even toned back some of my bookings a bit just because I can’t bump all the time anymore like I used to. But, it’s definitely an avenue I’m looking to get more into. That’s for sure.

On the evolution of women’s wrestling:

I mean, it’s like, it’s absolutely night and day from when I first started [how women are presented in wrestling]. When I first started, I was told I need to go get my boobs done and don’t get tattoos and you need to fall into this diva-like mold, but now, I would say all body types and everything are more accepted and you know, it’s just… it’s a beautiful thing to see and a lot more women are main eventing and is there still more work to be done? Absolutely. But the strides that have been made in the last 13 years have been pretty amazing.

(source: Post Wrestling)