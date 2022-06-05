6/4/22 WWE house show results from Champaign, IL

Jun 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Veer Mahan defeated Robert Roode

– Liv Morgan d Rhea Ripley

– MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio defeated The Miz and Theory

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

– Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn : Cody Rhodes is announced as injured, but comes to the ring to chase Rollins out post-match.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Alexa Bliss

