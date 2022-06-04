Viewership for the 6/2 episode of Impact Wrestling
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling drew 116,000 viewers, down 9,000 viewers from last week’s show. The show did a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from the previous show and it placed #120 in the top 150 chart.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
