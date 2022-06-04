Ricky Starks on his skill level at talking trash
Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022, AEW star Ricky Starks spoke about how there are a lot of corny people who aren’t as quick-witted and silver-tongued as he is. He said the following on his ability to trash-talk (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Sometimes I may have something loaded in the chamber that I’ve thought of right before I’ve gone out, sometimes they just come off the top of my head. … We have a lot of corny people … It’s terrible, and this is why some of these people get made fun of by people like me. I’m a very quick-witted person. I have a very silver, metal tongue; I will slice through you. You may be able to beat my ass, but I can make you cry.”
At AEW Double or Nothing last Sunday, Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs were unsuccessful in their big to win the AEW Tag Team Championship in a match against reigning champs Jurassic Express and challengers Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.