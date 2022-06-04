NXT In Your House preview for tonight

The WWE NXT In Your House event will air tonight live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s show will begin at 7:30pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show, featuring McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts on the panel. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.