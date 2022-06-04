NXT Great American Bash confirmed for July

The WWE NXT Great American Bash event is returning for 2022.

It was announced during In Your House that the Tuesday, July 5 edition of NXT 2.0 will be the special Great American Bash episode. It will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

NXT began using the Great American Bash name in 2020. The 2020 event was a two-night show, held over two weeks, but the 2021 show was a one-night event. The 2020 episodes were headlined by Io Shirai defeating Sasha Banks and Keith Lee defeating Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match for the NXT & NXT North American Titles. The 2021 show was headlined by Cole defeating Kyle O’Reilly.

There’s no word yet on matches for this year’s Great American Bash event, but we will keep you updated. It looks like new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be defending his title against Solo Sikoa at the event, but that has not been confirmed.