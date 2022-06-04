New gimmick match for WWE Hell In a Cell, updated card

WWE has announced a No Holds Barred match for Sunday’s Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

Last night’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Madcap Moss return with a new look and a new attitude. He and Happy Baron Corbin ended up having a match, but Corbin won via disqualification. Moss then destroyed Corbin with a steel chair until officials stopped the two from brawling. You can click here for our original report on Moss’ return, along with photos and videos.

In an update, SmackDown later saw Corbin approach Adam Pearce and suggest a suspension for Moss. Instead, Pearce announced Corbin vs. Moss in a No Holds Barred match for Hell In a Cell. You can see a clip of that segment below.

Moss and Corbin, former tag team partners, have been feuding for a few months now. Their split began after Drew McIntyre defeated Corbin and Moss in a Handicap Match on the March 28 RAW, and then McIntyre defeated Corbin to wrap that feud at WrestleMania 38. Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash last month, but a few days later Corbin attacked Moss on the May 13 SmackDown, and sent him away in the ambulance. Now Moss is back with his new look and attitude, but Corbin got a win back on tonight’s SmackDown, even if it was a DQ victory. This No Holds Barred match should be the last TV bout between the two.

It’s interesting to note that Moss vs. Corbin is the only SmackDown match to be announced for Hell In a Cell as of this writing.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place this Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with the related clip from SmackDown:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan