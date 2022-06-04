Mick Foley makes generous donation to rebuild a school in Kenya

The gift marks Foley’s 30th anniversary as an ambassador for international nonprofit ChildFund

Richmond, Virginia | June 1, 2022: World renowned actor, children’s author and former pro wrestler Mick Foley has made a priceless gift to hundreds of children in Kenya whose school was destroyed by severe flooding. In celebration of 30 years of partnering with the international organization ChildFund, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children all over the world grow up healthy, educated and safe, Foley is funding the reconstruction of a primary school in Kenya’s Narok County. The project is expected to be completed later this year, paving the way for more than 450 children to regain access to a quality education.

“Being a ChildFund sponsor has been an important part of my life since 1992, and I wanted to do something special to commemorate 30 years of working with such a fine organization,” says Foley. “I am very pleased to be funding a small school in Kenya and hope this school will be an invaluable place of learning for many years to come.”

Longtime advocates for kids’ health and well-being, Foley and his family were inspired to rebuild the school in Kenya after learning about the children’s struggles without a school building. Since floods decimated the school back in 2020, children have been learning in makeshift classrooms under hazardous conditions, and attendance has dropped dramatically.

“Reconstruction of this school gives hope and opportunity for children’s education in this vulnerable community,” says Alice Anukur, country director of ChildFund Kenya. “I am positive the construction of the new classrooms will have an impact on school enrollment, attendance, performance and retention. This support will go a long way to avert an educational crisis caused by climate change.”

The generous $50,000 donation will fund the construction of two new classrooms, two private pit latrines and a handwashing station for the school’s more than 450 enrolled students.