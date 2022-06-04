Madcap Moss gets a new look and attitude, new WWE Hell In a Cell match announced

Madcap Moss has returned to WWE SmackDown with a new look, a new theme song and a new attitude.

Moss was attacked by his former tag team partner Happy Baron Corbin with a steel chair around the neck and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy a few weeks back, which led to a stretcher job as Moss left SmackDown in an ambulance that week.

It had been reported that WWE officials were considering a re-packaging for Moss, but they were waiting for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to sign off on the changes. Fast forward to tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown, and Moss returned with a new look.

SmackDown featured a backstage segment where an ambulance backed up with the sirens on. The doors flew open and Moss hopped out, sporting a new look with a much more serious attitude.

Moss later came to the ring with a new theme and a new look – all black trunks, knee pads and boots, and no suspenders. Moss also has a new, much more serious attitude.

Moss cut a promo and said the man he thought he knew as Madcap Moss is gone as he buried him following the recent attack by Corbin. He went on and called Corbin out to the ring. Corbin came out and taunted Moss, saying he could beg for his job back and Corbin would consider it. They both had words but Corbin says a match would be a bad idea because Moss is emotional. Adam Pearce then interrupted and booked Moss vs. Corbin for tonight’s show. SmackDown returned from a quick commercial as the match began with Corbin stalling a lot. Moss took Corbin into the barrier and then the ring post, but then Corbin grabbed a steel chair. Moss kicked him and took the chair, then hit him with it as the referee called the match, announcing Corbin as the winner by disqualification. Moss then brought the chair into the ring and destroyed Corbin with it. He wrapped the chair around Corbin’s neck, like Corbin previously did to him, and went to smash the chair with half of the steel ring steps, but WWE officials rushed the ring to make the save. The segment ended with Moss yelling from the ring, fans chanting “Corbin sucks!,” and Corbin smiling after being announced as the winner.

SmackDown later saw Corbin approach Adam Pearce and suggest a suspension for Moss. Instead, Pearce announced Corbin vs. Moss in a No Holds Barred match for Hell In a Cell. You can see a clip of that segment below.

Moss and Corbin, former tag team partners, have been feuding for a few months now. Their split began after Drew McIntyre defeated Corbin and Moss in a Handicap Match on the March 28 RAW, and then McIntyre defeated Corbin to wrap that feud at WrestleMania 38. Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash last month, but a few days later Corbin attacked Moss on the May 13 SmackDown, and sent him away in the ambulance. Now Moss is back with his new look and attitude, but Corbin got a win back on tonight’s SmackDown, even if it was a DQ victory. This No Holds Barred match should be the last TV bout between the two.

It’s interesting to note that Moss vs. Corbin is the only SmackDown match to be announced for Hell In a Cell as of this writing.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place this Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card with photos/videos from SmackDown:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan