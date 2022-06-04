LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT IN YOUR HOUSE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT In Your House Premium Live Event opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts. We see fans finding their seats in the background and a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Mitchell and Roberts go over the card for tonight’s show. We see footage of NXT Champion Bron Breakker and then NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes arriving to the building earlier today. The panel talks about the North American Title match when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupt from backstage. Trick and Carmelo talk some trash and Hayes says he can’t stand how Grimes walks or talks, but he does fight with passion and raw emotion, and gives everything he’s got. Hayes says no matter how great Grimes is, Hayes is at a level no one else can reach and tonight we will welcome back The A Champion. Sam picks Hayes to win tonight. McKenzie reveals that fans on social media picked Grimes to retain.

We get a video package for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match next. Sam picks Mandy Rose to retain over Wendy Choo, and fans on social media agree with him. We see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly arriving to the video as we go to a commercial break. We go backstage to Ivy Nile approaching Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Ivy asks if Strong has calmed down from last week and he apologizes for snapping and losing his cool, but he did mean what he said about The Creed Brothers being out of the group if they lose tonight. The Creeds walk in and say they also don’t back down, and they will see after they win the titles tonight, boss. The brothers walk off. Kemp says they are ready, and Strong says they better be.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe join the panel with a new look for each man. Blade is wearing a suit, and Enofe introduces him as every woman’s dream. Enofe introduces himself as Mr. 200 Pounds, Mr. 6 Feet Standing Up & 7 Feet Laying Down… Blade cuts him off. Blade mentions how their invite for the #1 Contender’s Gauntlet must’ve been lost in the mail. They give props to The Creeds for working hard. Enofe and Blade pick The Creeds as tonight’s winners. Sam goes with Pretty Deadly, and the fans on social media pick The Creeds.

We see footage of Legado del Fantasma arriving to the building. McKenzie sends us to a video package on tonight’s six-man match. Sam picks Legado del Fantasma as tonight’s winners, and fans on social media agree. We see Katana Chance and Kayden Carter warming up backstage. We get a discussion on tonight’s main event now. McKenzie sends us to a video package on the NXT Title match next. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE NXT In Your House Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by the legendary Todd Pettengill. The video cuts to Joe Gacy and his henchmen, who have sledgehammers. Gacy says tonight they will change the world, and In Your House will be no more. Gacy’s disciples destroy parts of a house with their sledgehammers. Gacy pulls out a lighter and sets fire to the In Your House logo.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to In Your House. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go right to the ring and out first comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, with Elektra Lopez. They hit the ring and pose together. Two flags drop down from the rafters, one with the nWo or lWo-inspired LDF logo, and their usual tribal-style logo. Lopez points to the corner with the ring steps and the referee pulls out a crowbar, apparently hidden by The Don. We cut to a video package now, showing Tony D and his crew marching through the streets, apparently narrated by AJ Galante and his father. The music hits and out comes Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo now. The losing team will have to join the other team and work under their leadership.

The two teams face off as more fans chant for Legado now. Wilde and Donovan start off now. Donovan shoves Wilde off but Wilde rolls him for a quick two count. Donovan with a headlock now as Santos and Tony D talk trash to each other. Wilde blocks Donovan with a big dropkick. Stacks tags in now as does Cruz. Cruz works on the arm but Stacks counters. Cruz drops Stacks with a shoulder. Cruz with more offense as they run the ropes. Cruz with a hurricanrana takedown for a pop.

Cruz with a big chop in the corner. Cruz runs into a boot int he corner. Stacks with a flying shoulder but Cruz blocks the dropkick. Stacks knocks Cruz back into the corner. Fans pop big now as Tony D and Santos tag in. They charge each other and lock up as fans go wild. Santos levels Tony with a shot to the face. Two Dimes distracts the referee, allowing Stacks to hit Santos in the back as he runs the ropes. Santos launches Stacks into the ring now. Both teams start brawling as a “NXT!” chant beaks out. The referee restores order and Tony grounds Santos.

Cruz goes at it with Stacks now, hitting him with big clotheslines in the corner. Santos tags in and delivers the same. Cruz comes back in with a big kick to Stacks in the corner, then a spinning neckbreaker for a 2 count. Stacks catches a crossbody but Cruz rocks him. Cruz goes to use the ropes but Stacks shoves him out to the floor. Stacks follows and talks some trash, sending Cruz into the apron and rocking him again. Stacks brings it back in and keeps control. Tony D cheers his team on as they keep control of Cruz with tags and quick offense. Fans chant “Legado!” now as Dimes works him over.

Cruz fights back but can’t make the tag. Dimes rams him back into the turnbuckles. Tony D tags in and works Cruz over, then hits him with a suplex. Santos and Tony have more words. Stacks tags in with a kick to the gut, then Dimes tags back in with a shoulder thrust. Santos tags back in and hits a backbreaker, then holds him so Stacks can nail a flying elbow from the top. Cruz kicks out at 2.

Cruz fights up and out of a headlock now but Stacks keeps him tied up. Cruz tackles Stacks and flips into his own corner for the tag. Santos charges as does Tony D come in. Santos knocks Stacks off the apron. Friendly fire knocks Dimes off the apron as Santos ducks. Santos unloads on Tony now. Santos with a big double axe handle off the top. Cruz and Wilde run in and leap off the top, taking Dimes and Stacks down on the floor. Santos with a big running dive to Tony on the floor as fans go wild for Legado.

Santos brings Tony in and launches himself in from the apron with a senton for a 2 count. Santos mounts Tony with lefts and rights. Tony fights off Santos’ shoulders now, sending him into the corner. Santos dodges and Tony runs into the corner now. Santos rocks Tony and takes him to the top for a kick to the face. Santos climbs up but Stacks assists him, sending them both to the mat while Dimes had the referee distracted. Cruz and Dimes tag in and they trade big punches in the middle of the ring.

Dimes with a big running punch in the corner. Dimes runs into the turnbuckles as Cruz moves. Cruz takes him back down and drags him to the corner. Cruz climbs up but has to land on his feet. Dimes comes right back with a big clothesline. Stacks tags back in and they double team Cruz with the Bada Bing right hands. Wilde helps dump Dimes to the floor. Cruz takes out Stacks with a big kick and Wilde covers for 2 but Dimes rushes in to break up the pin just in time.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as the fast pace continues. Both teams recover and stand tall, then rush each other for a big six-man brawl as the crowd goes wild. Tony and Santos are left alone in the ring. They collide and go down with clothesline attempts as Lopez looks on. Santos is slid a pair of bass knuckles by Lopez while Stacks hands Tony a crowbar from under the ring. Wilde kicks Tony before he can hit Santos with the crowbar. Wilde then hits Stacks with the crowbar but he doesn’t fall to the mat, he falls against the ropes in his own corner. Tony drops Santos and sends him out, taking the brass knuckles. Tony hits Wilde with the brass knuckles. Two Dimes pushes a dazed Stacks, still leaning against the corner, over onto Wilde for the pin to win.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Tony D and his crew recover as a disappointed Santos slides into the ring. Santos looks up at Tony and he’s not happy. Tony and his crew raise their arms in the middle of the ring now. Legado must now join Tony D and his crew.

– Back from a break and we get a fiery new vignette for Alba Fyre. She says she comes from a long line of warrior women from Scotland, and one who was a firekeeper while the others learned to live off the land. She’s waken her ancestors, and while she gained success in NXT, she fell short of her maximum potential. But now Fyre will leave her opponents in ashes and when they’re gasping for air, they will remember that where there’s smoke, there’s Fyre. We see Lash Legend, Slaone Jacobs and others backstage watching the Fyre video. Legend talks trash to her and Tatum Paxley tells her to go have a match with Fyre. Legend continues knocking Fyre and then taunts Paxley for their recent match, which Legend won. Paxley says if Legend won’t go have a match with Fyre, she will. Paxley walks off and Legend says she’s got issues.

– We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving earlier today.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, through the crowd, and all lit up with lights. We see a Bentley pull up in the back. Out hops Toxic Attraction – NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with their driver, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They head to the ring together. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor now.

There’s chaos before the bell as Toxic Attraction attacks the challengers. Chance and Carter end up turning it around and getting the upperhand. Carter brings Jayne back into the ring and we get the bell. There’s no one for Jayne to tag so Carter goes to work on her for a 2 count. Chance with a quick tag and attack to keep Jayne down in their corner. Carter with another quick tag and offense. Chance comes in but doesn’t see Dolin make the tag. Dolin drops Chance in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Jayne comes back in and drops Chance for a 2 count. Jayne holds Chance as Dolin comes in and smashes her in the back.

Dolin holds Chance and slams her face-first into the match. Fans chant for Katana as she fights back but Dolin cuts her off. Dolin and Jayne work over Chance in the corner now as the referee warns them. Jayne tags in and delivers a back splash, then a cannonball to Chance while she’s down. Dolin tags back in and goes for a long vertical suplex but Chance fights out. Dolin still drops Chance with a roundhouse kick. Carter ends up coming back and they make a big comeback as fans cheer them on. Carter drops Jayne in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Jayne drops Carter with a forearm. Dolin tags back in as Jayne hits a German suplex on Carter. Dolin kicks Carter in the head for a 2 count.

Jayne with another quick tag as they keep Carter down. Carter gets slammed but she kicks Jayne in the face while down. Carter drops Jayne in their corner and Chance tags in for a double stomp off the top. Jayne kicks out at 2. Chance and Carter climb up for a double superplex but Dolin breaks it up. They drop Dolin with a double superkick. Chance brings Jayne off the top with an assisted headscissors but Jayne kicks out at 2.

Dolin stops another double team. Jayne slams Chance off the top to the mat. Dolin tags in and they hit the big Hi-Lo double team but Carter rushes in to break the pin up just in time. Both teams are down now. Carter rocks Jayne on the apron and drops her with a Cutter on the edge of the apron. They both fall to the floor. Dolin yells in Chance’s face in the middle of the ring now. They trade big strikes. Chance with a close 2 count.

Carter with a big 450 from the top but Jayne breaks the pin and pulls her to the floor. Chance gets dropped by Jayne on the floor but Carter drops Jayne. Carter comes back in and goes at it with Dolin. Jayne rocks Carter from the outside and the referee doesn’t see it. Carter falls back into a German suplex from Dolin and she holds it for the pin to retain.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays.

– Back from a break and we see Pretty Deadly singing about how good they are, and how they will beat The Creed Brothers, and how much they hate them. We also see The Creed Brothers working out as the other members of The Diamond Mine look on.

NXT North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes

We go backstage and Trick Williams is with Carmelo Hayes, hyping him up before they head to the ring. The music hits and out comes Hayes with Grimes. There are two bodyguards standing at the entrance, wearing black COVID-type masks, and t-shirts that say “Get It Back” in red. Hayes hits the ring and he’s all business. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. Grimes is lowered down to the entrance-way and Vic says he’s returning from his trip to the moon. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and back off, then into the corner and back out as the referee warns them. Grimes slams Hayes. They trade offense now and Hayes sends Grimes with a scissors but Grimes lands on his feet for a pop. They go at it again and this time Hayes does the stalemate. More back and forth with pin attempts and counters.

Grimes dodges a move off the top and Hayes dodges a Cave-In. More back and forth now. Grimes runs over Hayes with a running kick for a 2 count. Grimes charges in the corner but gets sent to the apron. Hayes ends up sliding under him and pulling him off the apron, face-first into the edge. Hayes runs the ropes but Grimes kicks him at the ropes. Grimes brings it back in with a big top rope crossbody for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Hayes trips Grimes on the apron and sends him down face-first. Grimes with a shoulder thrust from the apron.

Grimes fights back and leaps over the top to the apron, then drops Grimes with a DDT on the edge of the apron. Trick cheers Hayes on as he works Grimes over at ringside. Hayes brings it back in and rocks Grimes with a right hand. Hayes with punches and chops in the corner now. Grimes fights out of the corner but Hayes slams him face-first. Hayes with more offense and another pin attempt. Hayes with knees and more strikes. Hayes catches a superkick but Grimes backs him into the corner, then delivers back elbows.

More back and forth near the ropes. Grimes slams Hayes face-first into the turnbuckle but misses a stomp. Hayes flies at Grimes and takes him out for another close 2 count. Hayes shows some frustration now. Hayes works Grimes over while he’s down in the corner, and disrespects him as the referee counts. Hayes uses the middle rope on Grimes as the referee counts. Hayes argues with the referee, allowing Trick to tie Grimes’ wrist to the ring with some kind of wristband or ribbon. Grimes resists and breaks free, but then turns around to Grimes dropping him for another close 2 count.

Hayes grounds Grimes by his arm now. Grimes gets free and Hayes runs into a back elbow, then a kick from the corner. Trick tries to interfere again, allowing Hayes to deck Grimes. Grimes counters on the middle rope and nails a middle rope Spanish Fly. Fans chant “holy shit!” at the move. Grimes rocks Hayes but Hayes fights back. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Hayes unloads with several punches in a row. Grimes clotheslines him, and again. Grimes runs into boots in the corner. Grimes comes right back with the hurricanrana to spike Hayes into the mat. Hayes gets sent out and Grimes punt kicks him in the face from the apron. Grimes brings it back in, catching Hayes with a big tilt-a-whirl sideslam. Hayes kicks out at 2. Hayes blocks a suplex. Grimes blocks the counter. Hayes breaks free but walks into a superkick for another close 2 count as Hayes gets the bottom rope. Grimes can’t believe it.

Grimes rocks Hayes with a big right hand. Hayes blocks a slam and nails a big stomp for another close 2 count. Hayes goes to the top now, showing some frustration. Hayes rolls through as Grimes moves. Grimes blocks a move and catches Hayes in mid-air with the big crossbody. Hayes still kicks out just in time. Fans chant for Grimes now. Grimes calls for “to the moon!” but he runs into a pump kick. Grimes comes right back with a kick of his own, then the Poisonrana to send Hayes to the floor. Grimes then runs and leaps out, taking Hayes and Trick down at the same time.

Grimes brings Hayes back in but Trick holds Hayes’ leg to stop him. Grimes gets free and takes Trick out with a Cave-In. Grimes goes for Hayes but Hayes sends him face-first crashing into the top turnbuckle. Hayes goes to the top and hits the flying leg drop for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Trick brings the title into the ring as the music hits. Hayes sits up and begins his celebration as we go to replays. Hayes poses in the corner with the title in the air to a mixed reaction. Trick celebrates with him.

– We see Joe Gacy backstage with several hooded disciples. He says Bron Breakker’s days as champion are no longer numbered, his minutes as champion are no longer numbered, his seconds as NXT Champion are numbered. Gacy says their time has come, they’ve reached their moment, they’ve torn down nostalgia and now they will tear down the present in hopes of building a new future. Tonight Gacy says he will leave a beacon of change, tonight he will leave as the new NXT Champion. Gacy lets off his maniacal laugh to end the segment.

– Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the stage and we see Wendy Choo asleep in her bed. She starts dreaming of everything that has happened with Toxic Attraction as of late. The dream ends, Choo wakes up and heads to the ring. Out next comes NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor. Choo flips her sleep mask at Rose, and this starts a fight.

The bell rings as Rose and Choo brawl. Rose takes control and hits a big fall-away slam, then shoulder thrusts in the corner. Choo counters with a back-slide for a 2 count, then a dropkick. Choo works Rose over but misses the Sleeple’s Elbow as Rose moves.

Rose jumps back onto Choo and unloads with lefts and rights. Fans boo as Rose stands tall now. Rose slams Choo’s face into the mat a few times now. Fans chant “Wendy!” as Rose uses the middle rope, then covers for another quick pin attempt. Rose corners Choo in the corner with more big strikes, then puts a knee to her. Rose with a snap suplex. Rose continues to dominate, stopping to talk some trash and slam Choo’s face into the mat again. Rose grounds Choo with a body-scissors now.

Choo fights out and works Rose over but Rose charges and takes her back down for another 2 count. Choo blocks a suplex and rolls Rose for a 2 count. Rose comes right back with a big right hand slap to drop Choo for another 2 count. They tangle some more and Choo rolls Rose for 2. Rose with a big slam for another 2 count. Rose shows some frustration and works Choo over on the mat, delivering a knee to the head and more offense. Choo fights back from the mat with strikes. Rose just beats her back down. Rose rag-dolls Choo in an abdominal stretch now.

Choo finally fights back and makes a comeback. Choo with the Nap Time Elbow. Rose rolls to the floor for a breather but Choo kicks her under the bottom rope. Choo cartwheels up the ramp but Rose catches her with a big Spinebuster on the steel. Rose returns to the ring and grabs her title belt, raising it in the air to mostly boos. Choo is being counted out as fans cheer her on. Choo makes it back in right before the 10 count. Choo charges but Rose nails another Spinebuster. Choo kicks out at 2.

Rose with a running knee into the corner but Choo puts her body pillow up. Rose grabs the pillow and ribs it to shreds in the middle of the ring as fans boo. Choo charges in with a dropkick and she’s fired up now. Choo with more quick offense. Choo drives Rose into the mat off her shoulders. Choo tries to get the top part of her onesie down but it’s stuck. She grounds Rose in a body-scissors as fans cheer her on. Choo drops the hold back into the Sleeper. Rose looks like she may be going out but she rolls over to get her foot on the bottom rope. Choo breaks the hold and kicks her.

Choo goes to the top but Rose quickly pulls her off. Choo ducks a move and slams Rose with a Rock Bottom. Choo goes back to the top as fans cheer h er on. Rose jumps up and slams Choo to the mat using her onesie. Rose follows up with a running boot to the face for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Toxic Attraction now celebrates in the middle of the ring with their titles in the air.

– We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker backstage warming up.

– Back from a break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in the back. They will compete in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday night. Tiffany says she’s already won because this is a woman’s tournament, not a tournament for a little girl. Perez says Stratton can insult her all she wants but this will be the biggest night of her career, and Stratton may have opportunities come to her naturally but Perez has had to work for every single one and she’s not walking out on Tuesday night without the Breakout contract. McKenzie goes to wrap the segment but Stratton calls her the worst person of all-time, then storms off.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly

We go back to the ring and a video airs that shows a timeline on how The Creed Brothers got to where they are now, from birth on. The music hits and out comes Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. They greet their parents and other family members at ringside, who have signs and are all chanting for the brothers. Out next come NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Fans are already chanting for The Creeds as Alicia does formal ring introductions. If The Creed Brothers lose this match, Roderick Strong will kick them out of The Diamond Mine.

